    Nekrasov: Cooperation between EU, Azerbaijan, Ukraine to strengthen Europe's energy architecture

    Developing cooperation between the EU, Azerbaijan, and Ukraine in the gas sector could play a significant role in creating a more sustainable and diversified energy architecture in Europe, First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Artem Nekrasov said at the 12th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, held in Baku, Report informs.

    "For Azerbaijan, developing cooperation with Ukraine and Central European countries opens new prospects for expanding natural gas exports to the European market. The development of additional transport routes and the use of regional infrastructure will help diversify sales markets, increase the efficiency of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), and create new commercial opportunities for Azerbaijani energy companies," he said.

    Nekrasov noted that the further development of the SGC, the expansion of the TANAP and TAP gas pipelines, and the commissioning of new fields in the Caspian region create the preconditions for a significant increase in natural gas supplies to Europe.

    "In this system, Azerbaijan acts as a reliable supplier of resources, the EU is a key sales market, and Ukraine can play the role of an important infrastructure and logistics hub, ensuring the flexibility and stability of energy flows in the region," the deputy minister stated.

    Artyom Nekrasov: "Aİ, Azərbaycan və Ukrayna əməkdaşlığı Avropanın enerji arxitekturasını gücləndirəcək"
    Некрасов: Сотрудничество ЕС, Азербайджана и Украины усилит энергетическую архитектуру Европы

