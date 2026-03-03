Elčin Gasymov: SGC more important than ever in current geopolitical situation

The Southern Gas Corridor is gaining particular importance in the current complex geopolitical environment, Slovak Ambassador to Baku Elčin Gasymov said in a post on X, Report informs.

"12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku. Energy security is a shared responsibility. Diversification and solidarity make Europe stronger. In today's difficult geopolitical environment, the Southern Gas Corridor is more important than ever. I'm proud to represent Slovakia at an important event - and to contribute to the discussions on strengthening EU energy security," he wrote.