    Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs discuss escalation in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 12:28
    Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs discuss escalation in Middle East

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Report informs, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Both ministers exchanged views on the ongoing military escalation and rising tensions in the Middle East.

    They highlighted the impact of the current situation on regional and global security, underscoring the importance of adherence to humanitarian law, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and the resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomatic means in line with international legal norms and principles.

    The Pakistani side also provided information on the situation regarding recent clashes along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border.

    During the call, the two ministers additionally discussed the current state and future prospects of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

