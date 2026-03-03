Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    President Ilham Aliyev receives European Commissioner for Energy and Housing

    Foreign policy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 12:46
    President Ilham Aliyev receives European Commissioner for Energy and Housing

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen, who is participating in the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, on March 3.

    According to Report, Dan Jørgensen noted that the Azerbaijani President's speech at the opening of the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council left a deep impression on them.

    Emphasizing the importance of the event, Dan Jørgensen underlined the significance of partnership with Azerbaijan and expressed interest in further expanding cooperation, conveying gratitude for the collaboration achieved to date.

    The head of state recalled last year's visits to Azerbaijan by Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, and Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement. President Ilham Aliyev described the active engagement between the teams as an indicator of the strong mutual will to deepen cooperation in energy and connectivity.

    The sides highlighted Azerbaijan's contribution to Europe"s energy security, particularly under the current circumstances. They also discussed the expansion of Azerbaijan's energy export geography in the European market, as well as prospects for cooperation in natural gas and green energy.

    Ilham Aliyev Dan Jørgensen
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Avropa Komissiyasının enerji və mənzil siyasəti üzrə komissarını qəbul edib
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев принял комиссара Еврокомиссии по энергетике и жилищному строительству

