Parviz Shahbazov outlines natural gas as strategic in meeting growing energy demand

The world is rapidly entering an electricity era conditioned by artificial intelligence, data centers, and digitalization, and natural gas plays a strategic role in reliably meeting the growing energy demand, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov stated at the 12th Ministerial Meeting within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting within the framework of the Green Energy Advisory Council held in Baku, Report informs.

He emphasized that gas will remain one of the main pillars of energy security for decades and stressed the importance of timely investments: "The 56% increase in natural gas supply from Azerbaijan to Europe compared to 2021, the increase of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline's transmission capacity by 1.2 billion cubic meters, as well as the expansion of the gas supply network from Southeast Europe to the Middle East and Central Europe were noted as positive developments."

The minister stated that in the structure of 25.2 billion cubic meters of gas exports last year, Europe's share was approximately 51%, while the combined share of Türkiye, Georgia, and Syria was 49%: "Azerbaijan is a reliable supplier for Europe, and demand for our gas remains high. However, institutional and financial support from the demand side for expansion is still insufficient."