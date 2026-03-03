Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Parviz Shahbazov outlines natural gas as strategic in meeting growing energy demand

    Energy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 12:26
    Parviz Shahbazov outlines natural gas as strategic in meeting growing energy demand

    The world is rapidly entering an electricity era conditioned by artificial intelligence, data centers, and digitalization, and natural gas plays a strategic role in reliably meeting the growing energy demand, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov stated at the 12th Ministerial Meeting within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting within the framework of the Green Energy Advisory Council held in Baku, Report informs.

    He emphasized that gas will remain one of the main pillars of energy security for decades and stressed the importance of timely investments: "The 56% increase in natural gas supply from Azerbaijan to Europe compared to 2021, the increase of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline's transmission capacity by 1.2 billion cubic meters, as well as the expansion of the gas supply network from Southeast Europe to the Middle East and Central Europe were noted as positive developments."

    The minister stated that in the structure of 25.2 billion cubic meters of gas exports last year, Europe's share was approximately 51%, while the combined share of Türkiye, Georgia, and Syria was 49%: "Azerbaijan is a reliable supplier for Europe, and demand for our gas remains high. However, institutional and financial support from the demand side for expansion is still insufficient."

    Parviz Shahbazov The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Azerbaijan natural gas
    Pərviz Şahbazov: "Artan enerji tələbatının etibarlı qarşılanmasında təbii qaz strateji rol oynayır"
    Пярвиз Шахбазов: Спрос на азербайджанский газ остается высоким

    Latest News

    13:00

    Health Ministry: 289 injured hospitalized in Israel after Iranian strikes

    Other countries
    12:56

    Formula 1: Paddock construction for Azerbaijan Grand Prix begins

    Formula 1
    12:56

    Oman condemns drone strike on fuel tank at Duqm port

    Other countries
    12:53

    MFA official: Kazakhstan doesn't support any side in Middle East crisis

    Other countries
    12:52

    Nekrasov: Cooperation between EU, Azerbaijan, Ukraine to strengthen Europe's energy architecture

    Energy
    12:51

    Top member of Iran's Quds Force killed in Navy strike in Beirut yesterday, IDF says

    Other countries
    12:46
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives European Commissioner for Energy and Housing

    Foreign policy
    12:31

    Elčin Gasymov: SGC more important than ever in current geopolitical situation

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs discuss escalation in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed