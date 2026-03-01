Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    US destroys 9 Iranian warships, says Trump

    US military destroyed nine Iranian warships and is in the process of destroying the rest of Iran's navy, President Trump said on Sunday, Report informs via Axios.

    The US strikes target Iran's ability to close the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil supply flows.

    "I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important. We are going after the rest. They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters. Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.

    A US defense official confirmed Trump's post.

    On Saturday, Iranian naval ships broadcast messages on an emergency radio channel warning commercial ships the Strait of Hormuz was closed.

    Over the past 24 hours, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has claimed responsibility for attacks on commercial ships and tankers.

    Commercial shipping around the strait has been disrupted with many ships anchored at sea, according to open-source ship tracking data. But a US defense official said some ships are still flowing through the strait.

    On Sunday, US Central Command said in a statement it sank an Iranian "Jamaran-class" corvette at a Chabahar pier in southern Iran during Operation Epic Fury.

    "As the President said, members of Iran's armed forces, IRGC and police must lay down your weapons. Abandon ship," CENTCOM said in its statement.

    United States Trump Iran warships
