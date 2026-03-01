Iran's wrestling team camp hit by strikes
- 01 March, 2026
- 17:54
During US and Israeli airstrikes, the training camp of Iran's national wrestling team came under fire, Report informs via Iranian media outlets.
Strikes damaged a restaurant, the building entrance, athletes' rooms, electrical panels, and the security post.
"Thanks to the completion of the national wrestling teams" training camp and precautionary measures taken by the federation, there were no human casualties," reads the statement.
