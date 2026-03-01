US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran's new leadership has initiated talks with Washington, according to Report.

"They want to talk, and I agreed to talk, so I will reach out to them. They should have done this earlier. It was something very practical and easy. They waited too long," Trump told Fox News.

He noted that after the military operation began, Iran's current leadership itself took the initiative to establish contact.

When asked whether talks would take place today or tomorrow, Trump replied: "I cannot tell you that."

The president also declined to specify who would represent Iran in negotiations with Washington.