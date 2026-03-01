IRGC reports 560 US military casualties following strikes on Middle East bases

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Region
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 21:40
    Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that strikes on US bases across the region, including the headquarters in Bahrain, left 560 American service members killed or injured.

    Report informs via Fars news agency that, according to the IRGC, the attacks involved ballistic missiles and drone strikes targeting key military facilities.

    The Corps also claimed successful operations against maritime targets, stating that its forces struck three tankers linked to the United States and the United Kingdom in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

