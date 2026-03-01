IDF to intensify strikes on Iran, Netanyahu says
01 March, 2026
- 21:43
Israel"s Defense Forces (IDF) announced plans to ramp up strikes on Iran in the coming days, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video address on X, according to Report.
"Our forces are now striking the heart of Tehran with increasing intensity, and this will only escalate in the days ahead," Netanyahu emphasized.
