Paris thanks Baku for rapid assistance in evacuating French citizen from Iran
Foreign policy
- 02 March, 2026
- 17:26
France has expressed its gratitude to Azerbaijan for assisting in the evacuation of one of its citizens from Iran, according to Report.
"Thanks to Azerbaijani MFA for their very effective and rapid assistance for our French citizen," French Ambassador to Baku Sophie Lagoutte said.
Thanks to @AzerbaijanMFA for their very effective and rapid assistance for our 🇫🇷 citizen 👍🙏 https://t.co/3IXHSSJW7i— Sophie Lagoutte 🇫🇷 (@Sophie_Lagoutte) March 2, 2026
