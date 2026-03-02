Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Paris thanks Baku for rapid assistance in evacuating French citizen from Iran

    Foreign policy
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 17:26
    Paris thanks Baku for rapid assistance in evacuating French citizen from Iran

    France has expressed its gratitude to Azerbaijan for assisting in the evacuation of one of its citizens from Iran, according to Report.

    "Thanks to Azerbaijani MFA for their very effective and rapid assistance for our French citizen," French Ambassador to Baku Sophie Lagoutte said.

    Fransa vətəndaşının İrandan çıxarılmasında köməyinə görə Azərbaycana minnətdarlıq edib
    Париж выразил признательность Баку за оперативное содействие в вывозе француза из Ирана

