Bulgarian company M-Gaz has set a target supply level of 100 million cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas for 2026, Gergana Manolova, director of strategic growth and impact at M-Gaz EOOD, said in an interview with Report.

"This volume is calculated to cover the expanding needs of our social and industrial clients in Bulgaria, as well as our new operations in North Macedonia. Following our successful launch there this past December, these targets reflect our readiness to provide a reliable energy stream as we prepare for further regional growth," she said.

In December 2025, the project officially launched in Strumica (North Macedonia).

"The transition into Strumica - cultural, commercial, and political center of the southeastern region of the Republic of North Macedonia - was efficient because the local regulatory framework for compressed natural gas (CNG) aligns closely with the European standards we follow in Bulgaria. We received significant support from local authorities, allowing us to demonstrate the model's immediate environmental benefits. By replacing traditional petroleum products, we have drastically reduced fine dust particles and soot. Environmentally, natural gas is a superior fuel, with CO2 emissions approximately 50% lower than coal and 30% lower than petrol, while virtually eliminating sulfur dioxide and significantly reducing nitrogen oxides," she added.

"The hybrid gas supply model is particularly vital for the Balkan region, where the gas distribution network is often less developed than in Central Europe. Our approach addresses energy inequality by providing a "virtual pipeline" to countries like Bulgaria, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and North Macedonia," she noted. "For those countries, we are or are planning to conduct a feasibility study to check the possibility of applying the model. Currently, our focus is on Albania."

