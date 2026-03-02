CENTCOM: US military death toll from Iran attacks rises to four

The death toll among American service members as a result of Iranian attacks has risen to four, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X, Report informs.

"As of 7:30 am ET (12:30 pm GMT), March 2, four US service members have been killed in action. The fourth service member, who was seriously wounded during Iran's initial attacks, eventually succumbed to their injuries. Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing. The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification," reads the statement.