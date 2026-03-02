Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Baku, Moscow to hold IGC meeting in April

    Infrastructure
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 17:48
    Baku, Moscow to hold IGC meeting in April

    The 24th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on Economic Cooperation will be held in Azerbaijan in April of this year, reads a statement from the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    This agreement was reached during a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and a delegation led by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, who is visiting Baku.

    During the talks, issues of strengthening cooperation in the economic, industrial, energy, transport and logistics, and agricultural sectors were discussed. Other pressing issues on the agenda were also addressed.

    The parties noted with satisfaction the steady growth in trade turnover between the two countries. They particularly emphasized the ample opportunities for implementing joint investment projects for the medium and long term.

    The development of the International North-South Transport Corridor, including increasing its capacity and modernizing its transport and logistics infrastructure, was a separate topic of discussion.

    The previous, 23rd meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan was held on August 22, 2025, in Astrakhan.

    Baku, Moscow to hold IGC meeting in April
    Baku, Moscow to hold IGC meeting in April

    Azerbaijan Russia Alexey Overchuk Shahin Mustafayev cooperation
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Rusiya ilə orta və uzunmüddətli perspektivə hesablanmış investisiya layihələrini müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Баку и Москва в апреле проведут заседание МПК

    Latest News

    18:34

    Azerbaijan discusses implementation of innovative payment solutions with Italian companies

    Finance
    18:22
    Photo

    Azerbaijan discusses full-scale development of Absheron field with Total

    Energy
    18:12

    Five killed in Israeli attack on Iran's Serableh

    Region
    18:10

    Hegseth: 'We didn't start this war, but under President Trump, we are finishing it'

    Other countries
    17:55

    Israeli military says it expects Iran operation to take more than one week

    Other countries
    17:54

    Azerbaijan, Russia discuss North-South transport corridor

    Infrastructure
    17:54
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, BP mull joint green energy initiatives

    Energy
    17:53

    CENTCOM chief says military tasks will take time

    Other countries
    17:48
    Photo

    Baku, Moscow to hold IGC meeting in April

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed