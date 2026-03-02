Baku, Moscow to hold IGC meeting in April

The 24th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on Economic Cooperation will be held in Azerbaijan in April of this year, reads a statement from the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

This agreement was reached during a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and a delegation led by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, who is visiting Baku.

During the talks, issues of strengthening cooperation in the economic, industrial, energy, transport and logistics, and agricultural sectors were discussed. Other pressing issues on the agenda were also addressed.

The parties noted with satisfaction the steady growth in trade turnover between the two countries. They particularly emphasized the ample opportunities for implementing joint investment projects for the medium and long term.

The development of the International North-South Transport Corridor, including increasing its capacity and modernizing its transport and logistics infrastructure, was a separate topic of discussion.

The previous, 23rd meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan was held on August 22, 2025, in Astrakhan.