CENTCOM chief says military tasks will take time

Chairman of the United States Central Command Dan Caine said the implementation of tasks assigned to CENTCOM would take time, Report informs.

Speaking at a joint press conference with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on the military operation in Iran, Caine stated that the operation was not a one-night mission and that the military objectives set before CENTCOM and joint forces would require time and, in some cases, difficult and exhausting work.

He noted that the United States expected additional casualties among American service members but would make every effort to minimize them, emphasizing that the situation involved large-scale combat operations.

Caine also said that the preparatory work carried out by the United States ahead of the joint operation with Israel against Iran had been historic in scale and in the level of interagency coordination.

He added that the effort was only beginning and would continue.