Azerbaijani, Jordanian FMs discuss growing tensions in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 21:28
    On March 2, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone conversation with Ayman Safadi, Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate, Report informs.

    During the telephone conversation, the discussions focused on the current military-political situation and growing tensions in the Middle East.

    The parties emphasized that further deterioration of the regional security environment is unacceptable, stressing the importance of resolving the existing discrepancies through dialogue and diplomatic means in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

    The ministers described ensuring the security of civilians and preventing the worsening of humanitarian situation as key priorities, also underscoring the significance of stepping up global efforts to ensure stability and security in the region.

    The conversation also addressed other issues of mutual concern.

