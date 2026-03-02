Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Number of people injured In Kuwait due to Iran's strikes rises to 19

    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 22:01
    Number of people injured In Kuwait due to Iran's strikes rises to 19

    The Ministry of Health of Kuwait said that 19 people were injured as a result of Iran's attacks, Report informs.

    The ministry's spokesperson Abdullah al-Sanad wrote on X that all medical facilities in Kuwait continue to operate in full alert mode.

    It was previously reported that 12 people were injured as a result of a drone attack on Kuwait International Airport.

    Kuwait Iran's attacks
    İranın zərbələri nəticəsində Küveytdə yaralananların sayı 19-a yüksəlib
    В Кувейте число пострадавших из-за ударов Ирана возросло до 19

    Latest News

    23:05

    Melania Trump to preside at UN Security Council meeting

    Other countries
    23:02

    Erdogan calls attacks on Iran 'clear violation of international law'

    Region
    22:57

    Trump: US will continue its mission against Iran until threat is completely eliminated

    Other countries
    22:49

    Macron: France will increase number of nuclear warheads

    Other countries
    22:36

    As a result of strikes on the UAE, 3 people were killed and 68 were injured.

    Other countries
    22:27

    Rutte and Erdogan discuss situation in Iran

    Other countries
    22:21

    Starmer: Britain involved only in defensive actions in Middle East

    Other
    22:12

    Azerbaijan and Moldova discuss cooperation in energy sector

    Energy
    22:06

    Minister: Israel will open its airspace next week

    Other countries
    All News Feed