Number of people injured In Kuwait due to Iran's strikes rises to 19
Other countries
- 02 March, 2026
- 22:01
The Ministry of Health of Kuwait said that 19 people were injured as a result of Iran's attacks, Report informs.
The ministry's spokesperson Abdullah al-Sanad wrote on X that all medical facilities in Kuwait continue to operate in full alert mode.
It was previously reported that 12 people were injured as a result of a drone attack on Kuwait International Airport.
