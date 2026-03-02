Minister: Israel will open its airspace next week

The gradual opening of Israel's airspace will begin next week, said the Transport Minister of the Jewish state, Miri Regev, Report informs via Ynet.

She noted that, contrary to expectations, Israel's airspace will not open this evening.

"Israel's airspace remains closed. At this stage, we are maintaining contact with neighboring countries, and thousands of Israelis have returned home through land borders. I have instructed the Director of the Civil Aviation Authority to hold a meeting with airline representatives so that they are prepared for the gradual opening of airspace, which will begin next week, depending on the development of the security situation," she said.