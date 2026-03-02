Minister: Israel will open its airspace next week
Other countries
- 02 March, 2026
- 22:06
The gradual opening of Israel's airspace will begin next week, said the Transport Minister of the Jewish state, Miri Regev, Report informs via Ynet.
She noted that, contrary to expectations, Israel's airspace will not open this evening.
"Israel's airspace remains closed. At this stage, we are maintaining contact with neighboring countries, and thousands of Israelis have returned home through land borders. I have instructed the Director of the Civil Aviation Authority to hold a meeting with airline representatives so that they are prepared for the gradual opening of airspace, which will begin next week, depending on the development of the security situation," she said.
Latest News
23:05
Melania Trump to preside at UN Security Council meetingOther countries
23:02
Erdogan calls attacks on Iran 'clear violation of international law'Region
22:57
Trump: US will continue its mission against Iran until threat is completely eliminatedOther countries
22:49
Macron: France will increase number of nuclear warheadsOther countries
22:36
As a result of strikes on the UAE, 3 people were killed and 68 were injured.Other countries
22:27
Rutte and Erdogan discuss situation in IranOther countries
22:21
Starmer: Britain involved only in defensive actions in Middle EastOther
22:12
Azerbaijan and Moldova discuss cooperation in energy sectorEnergy
22:06