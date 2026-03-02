Azerbaijan and Moldova discuss cooperation in energy sector

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and his Moldovan counterpart Dorin Junghietu discussed cooperation in the field of natural gas production during a meeting in Baku.

As Report informs with reference to Moldova's Ministry of Energy, Junghietu is participating in the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku.

"As part of the event, Minister Dorin Junghietu held a bilateral meeting with Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of natural gas production, developing regional demand, as well as on opportunities for interaction amid the ongoing liberalization of Moldova's gas market," the ministry said.

In the context of the reconfiguration of European gas markets, the parties emphasized the key role of expanding infrastructure, regulatory coordination, and regional partnerships in ensuring long-term security of supply.

Moldova's Minister of Energy emphasized the importance of pragmatic policies supporting the implementation of new projects in the gas sector in parallel with advancing the energy transition. He invited Azerbaijani companies to participate in a new tender for the construction of wind farms with a capacity of 170 MW with the integration of battery energy storage systems (BESS), which will enhance the flexibility and resilience of the national energy system.