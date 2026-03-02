Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan and Moldova discuss cooperation in energy sector

    Energy
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 22:12
    Azerbaijan and Moldova discuss cooperation in energy sector

    Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and his Moldovan counterpart Dorin Junghietu discussed cooperation in the field of natural gas production during a meeting in Baku.

    As Report informs with reference to Moldova's Ministry of Energy, Junghietu is participating in the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku.

    "As part of the event, Minister Dorin Junghietu held a bilateral meeting with Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of natural gas production, developing regional demand, as well as on opportunities for interaction amid the ongoing liberalization of Moldova's gas market," the ministry said.

    In the context of the reconfiguration of European gas markets, the parties emphasized the key role of expanding infrastructure, regulatory coordination, and regional partnerships in ensuring long-term security of supply.

    Moldova's Minister of Energy emphasized the importance of pragmatic policies supporting the implementation of new projects in the gas sector in parallel with advancing the energy transition. He invited Azerbaijani companies to participate in a new tender for the construction of wind farms with a capacity of 170 MW with the integration of battery energy storage systems (BESS), which will enhance the flexibility and resilience of the national energy system.

    Moldova energy sector Parviz Shahbazov
    Azərbaycan və Moldova enerji sahəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Молдова обсудили сотрудничество в сфере энергетики

    Latest News

    23:05

    Melania Trump to preside at UN Security Council meeting

    Other countries
    23:02

    Erdogan calls attacks on Iran 'clear violation of international law'

    Region
    22:57

    Trump: US will continue its mission against Iran until threat is completely eliminated

    Other countries
    22:49

    Macron: France will increase number of nuclear warheads

    Other countries
    22:36

    As a result of strikes on the UAE, 3 people were killed and 68 were injured.

    Other countries
    22:27

    Rutte and Erdogan discuss situation in Iran

    Other countries
    22:21

    Starmer: Britain involved only in defensive actions in Middle East

    Other
    22:12

    Azerbaijan and Moldova discuss cooperation in energy sector

    Energy
    22:06

    Minister: Israel will open its airspace next week

    Other countries
    All News Feed