    18 US troops injured in Middle East operation, CENTCOM says

    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 21:35
    18 US troops injured in Middle East operation, CENTCOM says

    The number of US military personnel injured during the operation in the Middle East has risen to 18, said Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Report informs via CNN.

    As of March 2, a total of 18 US service members were considered seriously wounded.

    US War Secretary Pete Hegseth told journalists on Monday that four US service members who died over the weekend had been killed when a munition struck a tactical operations center in Kuwait.

    He added that these losses had only strengthened their resolve.

