Rutte and Erdogan discuss situation in Iran
Other countries
- 02 March, 2026
- 22:27
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Iran and regional security issues, Report informs.
"I spoke with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan about Iran and the security situation in the region. We both agree on the importance of NATO"s 360-degree approach to security, and that we are always ready to deter and defend against any threat, from any direction," Rutte wrote in a post on X.
Latest News
23:05
Melania Trump to preside at UN Security Council meetingOther countries
23:02
Erdogan calls attacks on Iran 'clear violation of international law'Region
22:57
Trump: US will continue its mission against Iran until threat is completely eliminatedOther countries
22:49
Macron: France will increase number of nuclear warheadsOther countries
22:36
As a result of strikes on the UAE, 3 people were killed and 68 were injured.Other countries
22:27
Rutte and Erdogan discuss situation in IranOther countries
22:21
Starmer: Britain involved only in defensive actions in Middle EastOther
22:12
Azerbaijan and Moldova discuss cooperation in energy sectorEnergy
22:06