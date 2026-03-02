Rutte and Erdogan discuss situation in Iran

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Iran and regional security issues, Report informs.

"I spoke with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan about Iran and the security situation in the region. We both agree on the importance of NATO"s 360-degree approach to security, and that we are always ready to deter and defend against any threat, from any direction," Rutte wrote in a post on X.