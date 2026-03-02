Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    IDF says it will deliver a crushing blow to Hezbollah

    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 21:45
    IDF says it will deliver a crushing blow to Hezbollah

    Eyal Zamir, the chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), said, at a briefing for division commanders, that Israel would complete its current campaign with strikes not only against Iran but also against Hezbollah, Report reported, citing the army press service.

    He said that the IDF was at the front lines, protecting population centers and conducting strikes to eliminate threats, noting that the protection of civilians was the army"s main priority and that no additional evacuations in Israeli towns would take place.

    Zamir added that while the army"s main efforts were focused on Iran, the IDF would also act against Hezbollah, following attacks from the Lebanese territory. He stated that the campaign will be concluded in a way that delivers a crushing blow not only to Iran but also to Hezbollah.

    He further said that the IDF was prepared to operate simultaneously on multiple fronts and that all necessary forces for defense and offensive operations were at the disposal of commanders.

    Strong explosions were heard today in Lebanon, with huge plumes of smoke rising over Beirut, and the US embassy urged American citizens to leave the country immediately if possible.

    Hezbollah Israel Defense Forces (IDF)
    İsrail Müdafiə Ordusu: "Hizbullah"ı darmadağın edəcək zərbə endirəcəyik
    ЦАХАЛ: Мы нанесем сокрушительный удар по "Хезболлах"

    Latest News

    23:05

    Melania Trump to preside at UN Security Council meeting

    Other countries
    23:02

    Erdogan calls attacks on Iran 'clear violation of international law'

    Region
    22:57

    Trump: US will continue its mission against Iran until threat is completely eliminated

    Other countries
    22:49

    Macron: France will increase number of nuclear warheads

    Other countries
    22:36

    As a result of strikes on the UAE, 3 people were killed and 68 were injured.

    Other countries
    22:27

    Rutte and Erdogan discuss situation in Iran

    Other countries
    22:21

    Starmer: Britain involved only in defensive actions in Middle East

    Other
    22:12

    Azerbaijan and Moldova discuss cooperation in energy sector

    Energy
    22:06

    Minister: Israel will open its airspace next week

    Other countries
    All News Feed