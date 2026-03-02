IDF says it will deliver a crushing blow to Hezbollah

Eyal Zamir, the chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), said, at a briefing for division commanders, that Israel would complete its current campaign with strikes not only against Iran but also against Hezbollah, Report reported, citing the army press service.

He said that the IDF was at the front lines, protecting population centers and conducting strikes to eliminate threats, noting that the protection of civilians was the army"s main priority and that no additional evacuations in Israeli towns would take place.

Zamir added that while the army"s main efforts were focused on Iran, the IDF would also act against Hezbollah, following attacks from the Lebanese territory. He stated that the campaign will be concluded in a way that delivers a crushing blow not only to Iran but also to Hezbollah.

He further said that the IDF was prepared to operate simultaneously on multiple fronts and that all necessary forces for defense and offensive operations were at the disposal of commanders.

Strong explosions were heard today in Lebanon, with huge plumes of smoke rising over Beirut, and the US embassy urged American citizens to leave the country immediately if possible.