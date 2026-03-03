Dan Jørgensen: Azerbaijani gas is extremely important for Europe

Azerbaijani gas is extremely important for Europe, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen said at a press conference following the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting within the framework of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Report informs.

Dan Jørgensen recalled that the European Union had made a decision to stop importing Russian energy resources.

"In 2022, we imported 45% of the gas consumed in Europe from Russia. We were very dependent. Therefore, we began phasing out this dependence. As of today, we import probably around 10%. But even 10% is still too much. We do not want to import a single molecule of Russian energy resources. That is why we decided to impose a ban on the import of Russian gas, which is now enshrined in legislation and is coming into effect, gradually freeing us from the last remnants of dependence. In such a situation, in such a troubled world, we value our friends even more. And it is absolutely clear that the gas we can receive from Azerbaijan is extremely important for us. We are very pleased with this cooperation," Dan Jørgensen emphasized.