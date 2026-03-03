Chinese FM urges Israel to ensure safety of Chinese personnel, institutions
Other countries
- 03 March, 2026
- 18:22
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday urged Israel to take concrete measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions, Report informs via Xinhua.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when holding a phone conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar at the latter's request.
