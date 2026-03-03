Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Chinese FM urges Israel to ensure safety of Chinese personnel, institutions

    Other countries
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 18:22
    Chinese FM urges Israel to ensure safety of Chinese personnel, institutions

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday urged Israel to take concrete measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions, Report informs via Xinhua.

    Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when holding a phone conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar at the latter's request.

    Çin və İsrail XİN rəhbərləri Yaxın Şərqdəki vəziyyəti müzakirə ediblər
    Ван И и Гидеон Саар в ходе телефонного разговора обсудили ситуацию на Ближнем Востоке

