SOCAR department earned over $14M from non‑oil exports in January
Energy
- 03 March, 2026
- 18:18
In January 2026, the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) earned $14.4 million from non‑oil exports, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.
According to the monthly export review by the center, this is $24.3 million or a 2.7‑fold less than in January 2025.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's overall non‑oil exports in January 2026 increased by 9% year-on-year, reaching $268.4 million.
