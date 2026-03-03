Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    SOCAR department earned over $14M from non‑oil exports in January

    Energy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 18:18
    In January 2026, the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) earned $14.4 million from non‑oil exports, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

    According to the monthly export review by the center, this is $24.3 million or a 2.7‑fold less than in January 2025.

    Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's overall non‑oil exports in January 2026 increased by 9% year-on-year, reaching $268.4 million.

    SOCAR Marketing and Economic Operations Department Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications non-oil exports
    SOCAR-ın idarəsi qeyri-neft ixracından yanvarda 14 milyon dollardan çox gəlir əldə edib
    Управление SOCAR получило более $14 млн дохода от ненефтяного экспорта в январе

