Shahbazov: Interconnectors will help link Azerbaijan with Middle East

    Energy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 18:32
    Interconnectors also open additional opportunities for connecting Azerbaijan with Middle Eastern countries.

    As Report informs, this was stated by Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov at a press conference following the results of the 12th Ministerial Meeting within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting within the framework of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku.

    According to him, Azerbaijan has established itself as a reliable and stable supplier of natural gas to Europe: "The natural gas we supply to Europe is of particular importance. We held negotiations on issues of further development of this cooperation, and in the future it will be expanded."

    The minister emphasized that European countries are interested in Azerbaijan's green energy development projects: "The EU supports projects implemented on Azerbaijan's initiative. This covers both renewable energy projects and projects related to the creation of energy corridors. Interconnectors open additional opportunities for connecting Azerbaijan with Europe, Central Asia, and in the future with the Middle East as well. We work in this direction on a daily basis and coordinate projects with the EU."

    Parviz Shahbazov energy sector
