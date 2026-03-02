Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Mansoureh Khojasteh, wife of deceased Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, dies of her injuries after attack

    Region
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 17:48
    Mansoureh Khojasteh, wife of deceased Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, dies of her injuries after attack

    The widow of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Mansoureh Khojasteh, has died as a result of airstrikes on Tehran during a joint US-Israeli operation, Report informs referring to Iranian state media.

    "Mansoureh Khojasteh, the wife of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died from injuries sustained in the attacks," the media noted.

    Airstrikes on Iran Ali Khamenei wife Mansoureh Khojasteh attack
    Seyid Əli Xameneinin həyat yoldaşı ölüb
    Вдова покойного Хаменеи скончалась

    Latest News

    18:34

    Azerbaijan discusses implementation of innovative payment solutions with Italian companies

    Finance
    18:22
    Photo

    Azerbaijan discusses full-scale development of Absheron field with Total

    Energy
    18:12

    Five killed in Israeli attack on Iran's Serableh

    Region
    18:10

    Hegseth: 'We didn't start this war, but under President Trump, we are finishing it'

    Other countries
    17:55

    Israeli military says it expects Iran operation to take more than one week

    Other countries
    17:54

    Azerbaijan, Russia discuss North-South transport corridor

    Infrastructure
    17:54
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, BP mull joint green energy initiatives

    Energy
    17:53

    CENTCOM chief says military tasks will take time

    Other countries
    17:48
    Photo

    Baku, Moscow to hold IGC meeting in April

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed