Mansoureh Khojasteh, wife of deceased Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, dies of her injuries after attack
Region
- 02 March, 2026
- 17:48
The widow of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Mansoureh Khojasteh, has died as a result of airstrikes on Tehran during a joint US-Israeli operation, Report informs referring to Iranian state media.
"Mansoureh Khojasteh, the wife of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died from injuries sustained in the attacks," the media noted.
