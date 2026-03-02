Overchuk thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating Russian citizens from Iran

Russia has expressed its gratitude to Azerbaijan for helping evacuate its citizens from Iran.

According to Report, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission Alexey Overchuk made the remarks during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

During the meeting, the Russian side conveyed sincere thanks to the Azerbaijani leadership for swift assistance in evacuating Russian citizens from the Islamic Republic of Iran amid a complex and tense regional situation.

As of 10:00 a.m. on March 2, 39 Russian citizens had been evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan"s border checkpoints.