SOCAR and BP discuss joint participation in projects in third countries

Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR and BP explored opportunities for joint participation in various projects in third countries.

According to Report, citing SOCAR, the discussions took place during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and BP Executive Vice President for Upstream and Operations Gordon Birrell.

The meeting highlighted the successful long-standing cooperation between SOCAR and BP and emphasized the importance of jointly implemented projects. In particular, ongoing upstream projects were discussed, including Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG), NAG (Natural Associated Gas), Shah Deniz Compression, Karabakh, Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aipara, and Shafag-Asiman.

The conversation also included an exchange of views on midstream projects (transportation), renewable energy, and other areas of mutual interest.