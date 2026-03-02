SOCAR and BP discuss joint participation in projects in third countries

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Energy
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 16:55
    Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR and BP explored opportunities for joint participation in various projects in third countries.

    According to Report, citing SOCAR, the discussions took place during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and BP Executive Vice President for Upstream and Operations Gordon Birrell.

    The meeting highlighted the successful long-standing cooperation between SOCAR and BP and emphasized the importance of jointly implemented projects. In particular, ongoing upstream projects were discussed, including Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG), NAG (Natural Associated Gas), Shah Deniz Compression, Karabakh, Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aipara, and Shafag-Asiman.

    The conversation also included an exchange of views on midstream projects (transportation), renewable energy, and other areas of mutual interest.

