IDF struck over 70 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
- 02 March, 2026
- 21:05
The Israeli army has said that it struck more than 70 Hezbollah targets during a large-scale operation in southern Lebanon, Report informs referring to the IDF Spokesperson's Office.
"The IDF recently completed a large-scale wave of strikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. These strikes hit more than 70 targets, including weapons depots, launch sites, and rocket launchers belonging to Hezbollah in several areas," the statement read.
The Israeli army also noted that it carried out another strike in Beirut, targeting another high-ranking Hezbollah figure.
