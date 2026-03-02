Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Trump: US, Israel jointly killed 49 high-ranking Iranian officials

    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 20:02
    Trump: US, Israel jointly killed 49 high-ranking Iranian officials

    US President Donald Trump said the latest strikes on Iran had killed 49 senior Iranian officials, severely weakening the country's governance, Report informs via CNN.

    The Iranians, he said, lost "a lot in terms of leadership" because of the initial strikes.

    "Forty-nine people," Trump said. "It was an amazing strike."

    "They got a little bit arrogant" by meeting all in one place, he added. "They thought they were undetectable. They weren"t undetectable. We were shocked by it."

    Trump said it was unclear who was now leading the country.

    "They don"t even know who"s leading them now," Trump said. "We went down 49" Iranian leaders.

    "Those were the leaders, and some of them were being considered," Trump said. But with more than four dozen killed, "we don"t know who"s leading the country now. They don"t know who"s leading. It"s a little like the unemployment line."

    President Donald Trump Iran United States
    Tramp: ABŞ və İsrail İranın 49 yüksəkvəzifəli rəsmisini məhv edib
    Трамп: США и Израиль совместно ликвидировали 49 высокопоставленных иранских чиновников

    Latest News

    21:45

    IDF says it will deliver a crushing blow to Hezbollah

    Other countries
    21:35

    18 US troops injured in Middle East operation, CENTCOM says

    Other countries
    21:28

    Azerbaijani, Jordanian FMs discuss growing tensions in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    21:15

    US uses new PrSM missile for first time in strikes against Iran

    Other countries
    21:05

    IDF struck over 70 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

    Other countries
    20:54

    Iran launches its 12th wave of operations against US, Israel

    Region
    20:41

    Trump won't rule out ground troops in Iran

    Other countries
    20:28

    Qatar shoots down two Iranian SU-24 jets, intercepts missiles

    Other countries
    20:17

    Trump calls Iran's strikes on Middle Eastern countries big surprise

    Other countries
    All News Feed