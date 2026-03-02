Trump: US, Israel jointly killed 49 high-ranking Iranian officials

US President Donald Trump said the latest strikes on Iran had killed 49 senior Iranian officials, severely weakening the country's governance, Report informs via CNN.

The Iranians, he said, lost "a lot in terms of leadership" because of the initial strikes.

"Forty-nine people," Trump said. "It was an amazing strike."

"They got a little bit arrogant" by meeting all in one place, he added. "They thought they were undetectable. They weren"t undetectable. We were shocked by it."

Trump said it was unclear who was now leading the country.

"They don"t even know who"s leading them now," Trump said. "We went down 49" Iranian leaders.

"Those were the leaders, and some of them were being considered," Trump said. But with more than four dozen killed, "we don"t know who"s leading the country now. They don"t know who"s leading. It"s a little like the unemployment line."