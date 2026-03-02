Trump won't rule out ground troops in Iran
President Donald Trump has told the New York Post that he will not rule out sending US troops into Iran, Report informs via CBS News.
"I don't have the yips with respect to boots on the ground. Like every president says, 'There will be no boots on the ground.' I don't say it," Trump said, according to the New York Post. "I say, 'probably don't need them,' [or] 'if they were necessary.'"
The president also rebuffed opinion polls that show many Americans disapprove of his decision to launch US strikes on Iran, arguing: "I have to do the right thing."
