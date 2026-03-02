US uses new PrSM missile for first time in strikes against Iran

The US military has employed new Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) short-range ballistic missiles as part of ongoing operations against Iran, Report informs referring to The War Zone.

This looks to be the first combat use of the PrSM, which only began entering service roughly two years ago.

The operational debut of the new missiles showcases the significantly greater range they offer compared to their predecessors, the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), and much expanded target areas that American units can now hold at risk as a result.

Overnight, US Central Command (CENTCOM) released a video montage of still pictures documenting the "first 24 hours of Operation Epic Fury."

This is the nickname American authorities have given to their component of ongoing US-Israeli operations targeting Iran.