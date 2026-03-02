Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    US uses new PrSM missile for first time in strikes against Iran

    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 21:15
    US uses new PrSM missile for first time in strikes against Iran

    The US military has employed new Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) short-range ballistic missiles as part of ongoing operations against Iran, Report informs referring to The War Zone.

    This looks to be the first combat use of the PrSM, which only began entering service roughly two years ago.

    The operational debut of the new missiles showcases the significantly greater range they offer compared to their predecessors, the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), and much expanded target areas that American units can now hold at risk as a result.

    Overnight, US Central Command (CENTCOM) released a video montage of still pictures documenting the "first 24 hours of Operation Epic Fury."

    This is the nickname American authorities have given to their component of ongoing US-Israeli operations targeting Iran.

    Airstrikes on Iran United States CENTCOM
    ABŞ İrana hücumlarda ilk dəfə yeni "PrSM" raketindən istifadə edib
    США впервые применили при ударах по Ирану новую ракету PrSM

    Latest News

    21:45

    IDF says it will deliver a crushing blow to Hezbollah

    Other countries
    21:35

    18 US troops injured in Middle East operation, CENTCOM says

    Other countries
    21:28

    Azerbaijani, Jordanian FMs discuss growing tensions in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    21:15

    US uses new PrSM missile for first time in strikes against Iran

    Other countries
    21:05

    IDF struck over 70 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

    Other countries
    20:54

    Iran launches its 12th wave of operations against US, Israel

    Region
    20:41

    Trump won't rule out ground troops in Iran

    Other countries
    20:28

    Qatar shoots down two Iranian SU-24 jets, intercepts missiles

    Other countries
    20:17

    Trump calls Iran's strikes on Middle Eastern countries big surprise

    Other countries
    All News Feed