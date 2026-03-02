Iran launches its 12th wave of operations against US, Israel

Iran has launched the 12th phase of Operation True Promise 4 against US and Israeli targets in the Middle East, Report informs referring to the press service of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"The eleventh wave of Operation True Promise 4 was carried out as part of a combined, large-scale, and intensive attack by the IRGC's naval and aerospace task forces on US-Israeli military targets on the third day of the enemy's aggression against our homeland," the military previously noted.

According to the military, US military information centers and warehouses in the Persian Gulf region, the Israeli military's communications industry complex in Beersheba, and more than 20 locations in the Tel Aviv, West Jerusalem, and Galilee regions were targeted by Iranian missile attacks and drone strikes.

Since the beginning of the war, the IRGC has attacked 60 strategic targets and 500 military installations in the US and Israel, launching more than 700 drones and hundreds of missiles.