Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Qatar shoots down two Iranian SU-24 jets, intercepts missiles

    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 20:28
    Qatar shoots down two Iranian SU-24 jets, intercepts missiles

    Doha has announced that its air defences and armed forces successfully intercepted multiple aerial threats targeting the country, according to the Qatar News Agency, Report informs via AFP.

    In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said the Qatari Emiri Air Force shot down two (SU24) aircraft coming from the Islamic Republic of Iran, attributing the success to high readiness, security vigilance and joint coordination among the relevant authorities.

    The ministry also said that air defence systems intercepted seven ballistic missiles, while five drones were also neutralised through coordinated efforts by the Qatari Emiri Air Force and the Qatari Emiri Naval Forces after several areas in the country were targeted earlier today.

    The Ministry of Defence stressed that the threats were handled immediately upon detection in line with operational plans, confirming that all missiles were intercepted before reaching their intended targets.

    It also affirmed that the Qatari Armed Forces possess the full capabilities and resources to protect the country"s sovereignty and territory and respond firmly to any external threat.

    Qatar Iran Defense Ministry
    Qətər İran tərəfindən uçan iki Su-24 təyyarəsini vurub
    Катар сбил два самолета Су-24, летевших со стороны Ирана

    Latest News

    21:45

    IDF says it will deliver a crushing blow to Hezbollah

    Other countries
    21:35

    18 US troops injured in Middle East operation, CENTCOM says

    Other countries
    21:28

    Azerbaijani, Jordanian FMs discuss growing tensions in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    21:15

    US uses new PrSM missile for first time in strikes against Iran

    Other countries
    21:05

    IDF struck over 70 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

    Other countries
    20:54

    Iran launches its 12th wave of operations against US, Israel

    Region
    20:41

    Trump won't rule out ground troops in Iran

    Other countries
    20:28

    Qatar shoots down two Iranian SU-24 jets, intercepts missiles

    Other countries
    20:17

    Trump calls Iran's strikes on Middle Eastern countries big surprise

    Other countries
    All News Feed