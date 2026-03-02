Qatar shoots down two Iranian SU-24 jets, intercepts missiles

Doha has announced that its air defences and armed forces successfully intercepted multiple aerial threats targeting the country, according to the Qatar News Agency, Report informs via AFP.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said the Qatari Emiri Air Force shot down two (SU24) aircraft coming from the Islamic Republic of Iran, attributing the success to high readiness, security vigilance and joint coordination among the relevant authorities.

The ministry also said that air defence systems intercepted seven ballistic missiles, while five drones were also neutralised through coordinated efforts by the Qatari Emiri Air Force and the Qatari Emiri Naval Forces after several areas in the country were targeted earlier today.

The Ministry of Defence stressed that the threats were handled immediately upon detection in line with operational plans, confirming that all missiles were intercepted before reaching their intended targets.

It also affirmed that the Qatari Armed Forces possess the full capabilities and resources to protect the country"s sovereignty and territory and respond firmly to any external threat.