Azerbaijan and Moldova foreign ministers to hold talks

    Azerbaijans Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi will hold talks on March 6.

    According to Report, citing Moldova's Foreign Ministry, Popșoi will pay a working visit to Baku at the invitation of his Azerbaijani counterpart.

    "On March 6, Deputy Prime Minister Mihai Popșoi will make a working visit to Baku at the invitation of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. During the visit, the Moldovan foreign minister will meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart, followed by a joint press statement," the ministry said in a statement.

    The visit's agenda also includes meetings with Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, and representatives of SOCAR.

    Azərbaycan və Moldovanın XİN rəhbərləri danışıqlar aparacaqlar
    Главы МИД Азербайджана и Молдовы проведут переговоры

