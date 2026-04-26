Cooperation, joint projects between Azerbaijani and Kazakh NGOs discussed in Astana

Aygun Aliyeva, chair of the Management Board of Azerbaijan's Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations, has visited the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakhstan.

Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakhstan's account on X.

"Aygun Aliyeva, chair of the Management Board of Azerbaijan's Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations, who is visiting Astana to participate in the Regional Ecological Summit, visited our embassy," the embassy said.

The embassy added that during a meeting with Ambassador Aghalar Atamoghlanov, the sides exchanged views on bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

"Opportunities for cooperation and joint projects between non-governmental organizations of the two countries were discussed," it said.