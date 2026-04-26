Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Cooperation, joint projects between Azerbaijani and Kazakh NGOs discussed in Astana

    Foreign policy
    • 26 April, 2026
    • 11:35
    Cooperation, joint projects between Azerbaijani and Kazakh NGOs discussed in Astana

    Aygun Aliyeva, chair of the Management Board of Azerbaijan's Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations, has visited the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakhstan.

    Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakhstan's account on X.

    "Aygun Aliyeva, chair of the Management Board of Azerbaijan's Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations, who is visiting Astana to participate in the Regional Ecological Summit, visited our embassy," the embassy said.

    The embassy added that during a meeting with Ambassador Aghalar Atamoghlanov, the sides exchanged views on bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

    "Opportunities for cooperation and joint projects between non-governmental organizations of the two countries were discussed," it said.

    Aygun Aliyeva Agalar Atamoglanov Kazakhstan NGOs
    Azərbaycan və Qazaxıstan QHT-ləri arasında əməkdaşlıq imkanları və birgə layihələr müzakirə edilib
    Азербайджан и Казахстан обсудили возможности сотрудничества между НПО двух стран

    Latest News

    16:20

    President Ilham Aliyev receives Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation

    Domestic policy
    16:06

    Moldovan, Ukrainian presidents discuss regional security issues

    Other countries
    15:24

    Zelenskyy: Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure

    Other countries
    15:19

    Ukraine to be represented at NATO summit in Türkiye

    Region
    14:49

    Khojaly district resident injured in mine explosion

    Incident
    14:41

    Oman's Sultan discusses easing regional tensions with Iranian FM

    Incident
    14:13
    Video

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    Military
    13:44

    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Tanzania on Republic Day

    Foreign policy
    13:39

    Fidan discusses Tehran talks with US, Pakistani and Iranian representatives

    Region
    All News Feed