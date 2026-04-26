Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss climate cooperation ahead of COP31

Azerbaijani presidential climate envoy Mukhtar Babayev said he had a constructive exchange with Serbian Minister of Environmental Protection Sara Pavkov on the margins of the Regional Ecological Summit (RES2026) in Kazakhstan.

Babayev said in a post on X that the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and perspectives across climate processes ahead of COP31.

He noted that Serbia's upcoming hosting of World Environment Day 2027 reflects the continued importance of this global moment.

According to Babayev, World Environment Day 2026, which will be held in Azerbaijan this June, offers a natural point of connection, with continuity and shared experience between host countries already taking shape.