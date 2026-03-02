Larijani: Iran prepared for prolonged war, unlike US
- 02 March, 2026
Iran is prepared for a prolonged war, unlike the United States, and intends to defend itself decisively, according to Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran"s Supreme National Security Council.
Writing on his X account, Larijani said, "As has been the case for the past 300 years, Iran has not been the initiator of wars, and our brave armed forces have taken no actions other than defensive ones."
"We will, regardless of the cost, resolutely defend ourselves and our 6,000-year-old civilization and make our enemies regret it," Larijani emphasized.
