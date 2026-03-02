President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receives Deputy Prime Minister of Russia

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Alexei Overchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission, on March 2.

    According to Report, during the meeting, the Russian side expressed sincere gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership for the prompt assistance provided in evacuating Russian citizens from the Islamic Republic of Iran amid the complex and tense regional situation.

    The sides held a broad exchange of views on the agenda of Azerbaijan–Russia relations.

    It was noted that, in line with the agreements reached by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Russia during their meeting in Dushanbe on October 9, 2025, the sides will take comprehensive practical steps in the near future to address the issues arising from the crash of the AZAL aircraft on December 25, 2024.

    The discussion also focused on the shared intention to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation in the economy, trade, investment, industry, and transport-logistics sectors between Azerbaijan and Russia in the future.

    They also discussed prospects for transport connectivity in the region.

    The sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing efforts to advance the International North–South Transport Corridor.

    A number of humanitarian issues were also discussed during the conversation.

    The meeting took place in the traditional atmosphere of friendship and constructiveness characteristic of Azerbaijan–Russia interstate dialogue.

    İlham Əliyev Rusiya Hökuməti Sədrinin müavinini qəbul edib
    Ильхам Алиев принял вице-премьера РФ Оверчука

