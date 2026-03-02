Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Mortgage fund allocates new lending limits to banks

    Finance
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 16:34
    Mortgage fund allocates new lending limits to banks

    The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund has allocated new lending limits to authorized banks to continue issuing mortgage loans under both commercial and preferential terms.

    According to Report, citing the Fund, applications for commercial mortgages will open on March 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., while applications for preferential mortgages will begin on March 6 at 11:00 a.m.

    Applications can be submitted through the "Electronic Mortgage and Credit Guarantee" system on the e-gov portal using electronic signatures (SİMA Token, SİMA Digital, Asan İmza). Citizens are advised to register personal accounts in the system in advance, by March 4.

    In 2025, the Fund issued mortgage loans totaling 443 million manats (approximately $260.6 million), up 0.7% compared with 2024. The volume of refinancing amounted to 434.9 million manats (approximately $255.8 million), down 2.8%.

    Funds raised through bond placements increased by 8.3% to 650 million manats (approximately $382.4 million), while financing from the state budget declined by 8.9% to 79.9 million manats (approximately $47.0 million).

    Azərbaycan banklarına ipoteka kreditləşməsi üçün yeni limitlər ayrılıb
    Ипотечный фонд выделил банкам новые лимиты на выдачу кредитов

