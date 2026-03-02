Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office dismisses as "fake news" an Iranian claim that the premier's fate is unclear after a missile attack targeting Jerusalem, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    In a video statement carried by Fars news agency, a military spokesman claims that Iran's Khaibar missiles successfully struck Netanyahu's office and the home of Air Force chief Tomer Bar in a surprise attack.

    There were no reports of any missile impacts in Jerusalem after air raid sirens sounded in the capital about two hours ago. Netanyahu's office is, by all accounts, intact.

    The Iranian spokesman also claims that Iran downed three American fighter jets over Kuwait. The US says the three were accidentally hit by friendly fire from Kuwait's air defenses.

    The Iranian regime has been known to oversell its military achievements for propaganda purposes.

    İsrail İranın Netanyahunun ofisinə zərbə endirdiyinə dair bəyanatını təkzib edib
    В Израиле опровергают заявление Ирана о попадании в офис Нетаньяху

