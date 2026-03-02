Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan, Russia to take comprehensive practical steps to address issues arising from AZAL plane crash

    Domestic policy
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 17:46
    Azerbaijan, Russia to take comprehensive practical steps to address issues arising from AZAL plane crash

    Azerbaijan and Russia will take comprehensive practical steps in the near future to address the issues arising from the crash of the AZAL aircraft on December 25, 2024, as stated during a meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Alexei Overchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission, Alexei Overchuk, on March 2, Report informs.

    On December 25, the Embraer 190 aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines operating flight J2-8243 on the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the city of Aktau. Of the 67 people on board, 38 were killed and 29 survived.

    The aircraft was shot down by Russian Air Defense Forces over Grozny.

    Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Alexei Overchuk Russia AZAL plane crash
    Azərbaycan və Rusiya "AZAL" təyyarəsinin qəzası ilə bağlı problemlərin həlli üçün praktik addımlar atacaq
    Баку и Москва предпримут практические шаги для решения проблем, связанных с крушением самолета AZAL

    Latest News

    18:34

    Azerbaijan discusses implementation of innovative payment solutions with Italian companies

    Finance
    18:22
    Photo

    Azerbaijan discusses full-scale development of Absheron field with Total

    Energy
    18:12

    Five killed in Israeli attack on Iran's Serableh

    Region
    18:10

    Hegseth: 'We didn't start this war, but under President Trump, we are finishing it'

    Other countries
    17:55

    Israeli military says it expects Iran operation to take more than one week

    Other countries
    17:54

    Azerbaijan, Russia discuss North-South transport corridor

    Infrastructure
    17:54
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, BP mull joint green energy initiatives

    Energy
    17:53

    CENTCOM chief says military tasks will take time

    Other countries
    17:48
    Photo

    Baku, Moscow to hold IGC meeting in April

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed