Azerbaijan, Russia to take comprehensive practical steps to address issues arising from AZAL plane crash
- 02 March, 2026
- 17:46
Azerbaijan and Russia will take comprehensive practical steps in the near future to address the issues arising from the crash of the AZAL aircraft on December 25, 2024, as stated during a meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Alexei Overchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission, Alexei Overchuk, on March 2, Report informs.
On December 25, the Embraer 190 aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines operating flight J2-8243 on the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the city of Aktau. Of the 67 people on board, 38 were killed and 29 survived.
The aircraft was shot down by Russian Air Defense Forces over Grozny.
