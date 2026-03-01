Death toll from school strike in Iran rises to 165
Region
- 01 March, 2026
- 20:59
The number of victims from the strike on a school building in Minab, Iran, has risen again, according to the local prosecutor's office, Report informs via Mizan news agency.
The attack on a girls' school carried out by US and Israeli forces has left 165 people dead.
The prosecutor's office also noted that the total number of injured has reached 96.
Death toll from school strike in Iran rises to 165
