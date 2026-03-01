Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Death toll from school strike in Iran rises to 165

    Death toll from school strike in Iran rises to 165

    The number of victims from the strike on a school building in Minab, Iran, has risen again, according to the local prosecutor's office, Report informs via Mizan news agency.

    The attack on a girls' school carried out by US and Israeli forces has left 165 people dead.

    The prosecutor's office also noted that the total number of injured has reached 96.

    İranda məktəbə hücum nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 165-a çatıb
    В Иране число жертв удара по школе достигло 165 человек

