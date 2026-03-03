Turkish FM: Regional tensions may pose risks to energy supply security

A halt in the flow of natural gas from Iran or serious delays in energy imports from Gulf countries could create significant risks to global energy supply security, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, Report informs via TRT Haber.

The minister emphasized that under current conditions, the worst‑case scenario would be the escalation and continuation of the confrontation:

"Alongside this, instability spreading across the entire region together with Iran would be the most dangerous outcome."

Fidan also noted that Iran directly targeting US military bases located in Arab countries of the region increases the likelihood that these actions could evolve into a larger regional security crisis.