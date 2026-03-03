Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Turkish FM: Regional tensions may pose risks to energy supply security

    Region
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 14:07
    Turkish FM: Regional tensions may pose risks to energy supply security

    A halt in the flow of natural gas from Iran or serious delays in energy imports from Gulf countries could create significant risks to global energy supply security, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, Report informs via TRT Haber.

    The minister emphasized that under current conditions, the worst‑case scenario would be the escalation and continuation of the confrontation:

    "Alongside this, instability spreading across the entire region together with Iran would be the most dangerous outcome."

    Fidan also noted that Iran directly targeting US military bases located in Arab countries of the region increases the likelihood that these actions could evolve into a larger regional security crisis.

    Turkiye Hakan Fidan energy supply Airstrikes on Iran energy security
    Hakan Fidan: Regionda gərginlik enerji təchizatı təhlükəsizliyi baxımından risk yarada bilər
    Фидан: Эскалация на Ближнем Востоке несет риски для глобальной энергобезопасности

    Latest News

    14:34

    Iran strikes oil tanker off Oman coast, one killed

    Other countries
    14:18

    Ankara counting on renewable supplies to EU via Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    Energy
    14:07

    Turkish FM: Regional tensions may pose risks to energy supply security

    Region
    13:51

    CBA: AniPay mobile application and anipay.az to be suspended

    Finance
    13:43

    IAEA confirms damage to nuclear facility in Iran

    Region
    13:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss expanding defense industry cooperation

    Military
    13:39

    Goran Nikolovski: SGC holds central place in North Macedonia's gas supply strategy

    Energy
    13:34
    Photo

    89 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over past three hours

    Foreign policy
    13:25

    Energy minister: Azerbaijan to commission four upstream projects in four years

    Energy
    All News Feed