    Azerbaijani, Uzbek FMs discuss allied relations

    Foreign policy
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 18:30
    Azerbaijani, Uzbek FMs discuss allied relations

    On March 1, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov held a phone talk, Report informs.

    According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the discussion focused on the tense security situation in the region and the ongoing military escalation. Both sides expressed deep concern over developments severely threatening peace and security across the region. They underscored the importance of restraint by all parties involved, preventing any further expansion of military confrontation, and taking concrete steps toward de-escalation.

    The ministers emphasized that all contradictions must be resolved exclusively through political dialogue and diplomatic channels, in strict accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

    The conversation also covered issues stemming from the allied relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the continuation of high-level contacts, and prospects for further expanding cooperation in various fields.

