Russian Embassy expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for its assistance in evacuating citizens

The Russian Embassy has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its assistance in evacuating Russian citizens, reads a message on the diplomatic mission's Telegram channel, Report informs.

"The Russian Embassy is providing assistance to Russian citizens leaving Iran through the Astara checkpoint. We would like to express our gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for their assistance, including the prompt processing of border crossing permits," the message stated.

The Russian Embassy also emphasized that approximately 500 Russian citizens are currently on the list of those leaving through Azerbaijan.