Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Russian Embassy expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for its assistance in evacuating citizens

    Region
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 17:58
    Russian Embassy expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for its assistance in evacuating citizens

    The Russian Embassy has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its assistance in evacuating Russian citizens, reads a message on the diplomatic mission's Telegram channel, Report informs.

    "The Russian Embassy is providing assistance to Russian citizens leaving Iran through the Astara checkpoint. We would like to express our gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for their assistance, including the prompt processing of border crossing permits," the message stated.

    The Russian Embassy also emphasized that approximately 500 Russian citizens are currently on the list of those leaving through Azerbaijan.

    Russia Iranian strikes Azerbaijan
    Rusiya səfirliyi Azərbaycana minnətdarlığını bildirib
    Посольство РФ выразило благодарность Азербайджану за содействие в эвакуации россиян из Ирана

    Latest News

    18:11

    IRGC attacks USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier with ballistic missiles

    Region
    18:08

    Iran's ex-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad killed in US and Israeli airstrikes

    Region
    18:04

    Larijani: Iran has no intention to attack regional countries

    Region
    17:58

    Russian Embassy expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for its assistance in evacuating citizens

    Region
    17:54

    Iran's wrestling team camp hit by strikes

    Region
    17:51

    Airstrikes in Iran kill 12 servicemen

    Region
    17:50

    IDF dropped 1,200 bombs on Iranian targets since start of war

    Other countries
    17:43

    Pezeshkian: Iran won't retreat despite US, Israeli attacks

    Region
    17:37

    Commander-in-Chief: Iran's Armed Forces strengthening country's defenses

    Region
    All News Feed