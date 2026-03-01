Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Larijani: Iran has no intention to attack regional countries

    • 01 March, 2026
    • 18:04
    Iran does not intend to attack neighboring countries, Iran's National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani wrote on X, Report informs.

    "However, if bases in your countries are used against us, and if the US relies on these forces to conduct operations in the region, we will strike those bases," he stated.

    In his view, if a US military base exists in any country, that territory effectively belongs to the United States.

