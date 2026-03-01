Larijani: Iran has no intention to attack regional countries
Region
- 01 March, 2026
- 18:04
Iran does not intend to attack neighboring countries, Iran's National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani wrote on X, Report informs.
"However, if bases in your countries are used against us, and if the US relies on these forces to conduct operations in the region, we will strike those bases," he stated.
In his view, if a US military base exists in any country, that territory effectively belongs to the United States.
إلى دولِ المنطقة: لسنا بصدد الاعتداء عليكم. لكن حين تُستَخدَم القواعدُ الموجودة في بلدكم ضدّنا، وحين تُنفِّذ الولاياتُ المتحدة عملياتٍ في المنطقة اعتمادًا على قواتها هذه، فإننا سنستهدف تلك القواعد. فهذه القواعد ليست من أرض تلك الدول، بل هي أرضٌ أمريكية.— Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 1, 2026
