Azerbaijan, Bahrain call for urgent de-escalation in Middle East

Azerbaijan"s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Bahrain"s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East and called for de-escalation.

According to Report, citing a statement from Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the ministers" phone call, the two sides exchanged views on the latest military escalation in the Middle East, rising security tensions and the possible consequences of ongoing developments.

The ministers expressed serious concern over the rapidly changing situation, emphasizing that further escalation could lead to undesirable consequences for regional stability and security.

They underscored the need for urgent de-escalation measures and the importance of maintaining open diplomatic channels.

Special attention was also given to the need to observe the norms and principles of international humanitarian law, as well as to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.