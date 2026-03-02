EU Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen will co-chair meetings on the Southern Gas Corridor and green energy during his upcoming visit to Azerbaijan, aimed at strengthening and deepening the energy partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan, the European Commission said in a statement, according to Report's European bureau.

Tomorrow, Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen will travel to Baku to strengthen and deepen the energy partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan, the commissioner's office said, adding that he will co-chair the 12th meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council together with Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov,

The European Commission noted that Azerbaijan plays an important role in the EU's efforts to diversify energy sources and reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

According to a representative of the commissioner's cabinet, gas supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor contribute to creating more diversified, reliable and secure supply routes for Europe in line with the objectives of the REPowerEU initiative. In addition, Azerbaijan's significant renewable energy potential offers broad opportunities for European companies and supports the country's economic growth.

The commissioner's office noted that further deepening cooperation remains a key factor in achieving shared goals in energy security, competitiveness and decarbonization.

The annual Advisory Council meetings bring together representatives of governments and partner companies to assess progress and coordinate joint commitments within the framework of a strategic and mutually beneficial energy partnership, the office added.